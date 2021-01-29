Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec declares his love for Janette Manrara after receiving incredible gift Aljaz will turn 31 years old on the 19 of February

Aljaz Skorjanec is on cloud nine after receiving an early birthday present from wife Janette Manrara.

The Slovenian dancer took to Instagram Stories to share the exciting news and posted a boomerang of himself opening a PlayStation 5 box.

"Got my early birthday present from Janette. Could not love you more right now!!!" he wrote across it. He later shared a picture of himself admiring his gift and added: "Love at first sight."

Janette was quick to react to the gushing posts her husband of three years had shared and reposted the clip, writing: "Early birthday present for a VERY happy Slovenian! Someone is getting some serious wife brownie points!"

Friends and fans were quick to react, with Aljaz's former Strictly partner Clara Amfo commenting: "Finally!! Delighted for you!"

"Look at it!! I think I know where you are going to be for the next couple of months!! Sofa!!" said a fan, whilst friend Gorka Marquez clearly agreed. "See you next year then!?" he joked.

Aljaz proudly showed off his new 'toy'

A fourth added: "At last! Someone's a happy boy!"

Aljaz's early birthday surprise comes just days after he was almost reduced to tears during an emotional reunion with his family via a video link on Morning Live.

The 30-year-old was in utter shock when he saw his loved ones appear on the television screen behind host Gethin Jones.

The pro dancer, who had sent his family a message in Slovenian prior to the unveiling, was surprised to see both his parents and his sister Lara with her husband.

"It's a year since we last hugged or kissed and I can't wait to hug you again," his sister Lara told him, before adding: "We are missing you so much and love you and can't wait to hug you."

An emotional Aljaz replied with: "Awww," before he spoke directly to the camera in his native Slovenian.