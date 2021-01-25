Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec look loved-up in romantic snowy snaps The Strictly couple enjoyed the snow this weekend

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec delighted fans by sharing a series of breathtaking photos from their snowy outing this weekend.

After some parts of the UK were covered under a white blanket, the couple made the most of the opportunity to pose up a storm under the winter flurry."We played in the snow today," remarked Janette.

"Felt like a kid again! I think this is EXACTLY what we all needed to make us smile. A little bit of everyday magic with snowfall. Hope you’re all having a cosy Sunday!"

Fans of the pair rushed to comment on the romantic pictures, with one saying: "Aw how adorable!! Hope you two had an amazing day!" Another remarked: "You both look so happy omg." A third post read: "That photo just bursts with happiness & positivity."

Sharing further insight into their day, Janette revealed she doesn't get to see such beautiful snowy weather in Cuba or Miami. She then panned towards the snowman they made and joked that it was her new Strictly partner.

Janette posted this lovely snap from her outing

The lovebirds, who had to live separately during the latest series of Strictly, recently revealed that their enforced separation brought them closer than ever, and it has also helped them reach an important decision about their future.

"We always wanted to have a baby, but 2020 has definitely made me say to myself: 'You know what, Janette, it's never going to be the perfect time but it's always going to be the right time,'" Janette told HELLO!.

The Strictly stars made the most of the snowy weekend

"As a woman who's a dancer, my body is my job so it's scary to make that decision about the perfect time to start a family. I always thought there would be a perfect month and year, but what 2020 has made me realise is that perfect time is never going to come along.

"We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him," she added.

