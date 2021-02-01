Stanley Tucci reflects on devastating death of his wife The couple shared three children together

Stanley Tucci suffered a devastating blow in 2009 following the death of his beloved wife, Kate.

The couple married in 1995 and shared three children together – twins Nicolo and Isabel, 21, and 19-year-old Camilla - before Kate tragically lost her life at the age of 47, following a battle with breast cancer.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning's Holly Williams, Stanley opened up about his family's loss and admitted he still struggles to come to terms with Kate's death.

"You never stop grieving," the 60-year-old actor revealed. "It's still hard after 11 years," he added. "It's still hard. And it will always be hard.

"But you can't let it... and she would never want any of us to ever wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn't like that."

Stanley pictured with his late wife, Kate

Following his loss, Stanley went on to find love again with Felicity Blunt, an English literary agent and the older sister of actress Emily Blunt.

Emily famously starred with Stanley in The Devil Wears Prada, and introduced the couple at her own wedding to John Krasinski in 2010.

The couple were married in 2012, and are parents to two children together, six-year-old Matteo Oliver and two-year-old Emilia Giovanna.

The star married Felicity Blunt in 2012

Stanley later admitted that he experienced feelings of guilt shortly after he proposed to Felicity.

"It was very hard to go on vacations at first, really hard to go with Felicity someplace," he told The Times at the time. "I felt guilty. It's horrible. You always feel guilty.

"There are photos [of Kate] around at home… Not that many, but I would have difficulty. And especially when we first met it was only two years after Kate died. So…"

