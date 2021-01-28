Larry King's estranged wife has spoken out following his death at the age of 87. Shawn Southwick King was among the mourners who attended the chat show host's funeral service this week, and she has shared some poignant details from the and intimate ceremony.

MORE: Larry King reveals secret lung cancer battle

Shawn – Larry's seventh wife – confirmed to Entertainment Tonight: "We laid him to rest this morning. And in the Jewish faith, they do it very quickly, so you almost don't have time to, for me, to process. I'm still processing. And as are the boys, the whole family is just, you know, yeah."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chat show host Larry King dies at 87

She then revealed the touching tribute Larry's loved ones paid at the ceremony, in honour of his signature look.

MORE: Larry King to divorce 7th wife after 22 years

"We all, it was just family, we wore Larry's suspenders, every one of us," Shawn, 61, revealed. "And it was a beautiful, loving … just perfect, just perfect. It was family. There was no showbiz, no, none of that."

Larry and Shawn were married for 22 years

Larry and Shawn were married in 1997, and together shared two sons: Cannon, 20, and 21-year-old Chance. He filed for divorce in 2010, only to retract the paperwork three months later. Larry filed again in 2019, ending almost 22 years of marriage.

MORE: Stephanie Seymour breaks silence following shock death of son at 24

The TV icon was married eight times to seven women and was a father to a total of five children. Tragically, in August 2020, two died within 23 days of each other; son Andy was 65 and daughter Chaia was 51.

The couple with their children, Cannon and Chace, and Larry's oldest son, Larry King Jr.

"It is with sadness and a father's broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King. Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed," Larry wrote on Facebook at the time.

"Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child," he continued. "My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that."

Read more HELLO! US stories here