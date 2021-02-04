Salma Hayek has a surprising celebrity lookalike: Find out who Totally Bellas star Nikki Bella is clearly a fan!

Salma Hayek has a celebrity lookalike! Nikki Bella took to Instagram this week to share a new snapshot showing her channelling the striking Mexican actress.

MORE: Salma Hayek makes shameless bikini body confession

Nikki, 37, can be seen in the photo with her long dark hair worn around her shoulders, and is wearing a bright red lip and smoky eye makeup. "@salmahayek vibes," she captioned the image, along with a red lips emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Cena 'heartbroken' after Nikki Bella split

Her fans went crazy for the photo. "You are so beautiful!" one follower told her, with a second simply writing: "GORGEOUS NIKKI!" along with two love heart eyes. A third noted: "Red is definitely your colour – beautiful." And a fourth shared: "Love your hair this length... So fresh and pretty!"

MORE: Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella in couples therapy: 'He doesn't realise his tone'

Even Nikki's future husband was a fan; pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev was among the first to comment, leaving three red love hearts alongside her post.

Nikki channeled Salma Hayek in her latest Instagram photo

It comes after Nikki and Artem finally revealed their wedding date during the season six finale of their reality show, Total Bellas.

During the episode which aired on Thursday 28 January, Nikki was seen sharing her happy news with her twin sister Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan.

MORE: Inside Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella's home

"We have an announcement to make. We are going to be getting married Thanksgiving 2021!" she said, before popping a bottle of champagne to celebrate.

Nikki and Artem welcomed son Matteo in July 2020

Nikki, who is best known for her time in the WWE as one half of the Bella Twins, and the pro dancer, 38, got engaged in November 2019 during a trip to Paris. The couple met on Dancing with the Stars in 2017 when they were paired together.

While Nikki was engaged to John Cena at the time, she announced her split from the former pro wrestler in 2018 and a year later she and Artem reconnected. Last July, they welcomed their first child, a son named Matteo.

Read more HELLO! US stories here