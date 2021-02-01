Salma Hayek has showcased her incredible curves in a striking new photo shared on Instagram. The 54-year-old actress looks picture perfect in the image which sees her stood in a swimming pool and dressed in a low-cut, frilled black one-piece as she leans back into the water.

"#sundayvibes," Salma captioned the snapshot, which proved a big hit with her 17.2 million followers. The comments section was lit up with fire and love heart emojis as fans spoke out in praise of the star.

It's thought the photo was taken during Salma's recent sunshine break with her family. The mum-of-one has now returned to the UK – and she's already back in work mode. On Saturday, she shared a snapshot captured on the streets of London, showing her with her agent, Maha Dakhil Jackson.

She wore a smart pair of glasses for the occasion, a white coat and a figure-hugging beige top, and topped the look off with a black mask. Salma captioned the photo: "Having a walking meeting with my agent."

Salma stunned fans with her swimsuit snapshot

Salma, her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their 13-year-old daughter Valentina in an incredible 17-bedroom mansion in London, that Justin Bieber is believed to have once called home.

The actress moved to the UK from France in 2014 and was reported to have started renting the property in 2017. It is spread over three floors and features its own indoor swimming pool, gym and cinema complex, wine cellar and tennis court.

The star pictured with her husband and their daughter

Salma's Like A Boss co-star Tiffany Haddish previously spoke about her visit to the house, and told Good Morning America: "She let me come to her house in London and sleep. She got this princess bed – you know, she's like the richest person I know – she got this bed that’s a circle and it's got like, a canopy and it was like a princess bed. I felt like Sleeping Beauty!"

