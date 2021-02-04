Holly Willoughby has revealed she has been left heartbroken over the need to cancel her planned 40th birthday party this week due to lockdown.

Appearing on Thursday's This Morning, the presenter, who will mark her milestone birthday on Wednesday, made the revelation during their segment on "how to celebrate your birthday in lockdown".

WATCH: Holly Willoughy reveals sadness over 40th birthday celebration

"It's bittersweet as next week I'm celebrating my big 4-0 and tomorrow night would have been my big birthday party that I had to cancel," she said. "So it will look very different. But as long as I've got a cake and a glass in my hand I'll be fine."

Holly's co-host Phillip Schofield was quick to comfort her by offering her a party food snack and telling her: "Here have a Wotsit Holly, It'll be fine."

Of her initial plans, despite being in lockdown, Holly recently told The Sun: "I'm really looking forward to it. My thirties have been all about the kids, bringing them up, keeping all these balls in the air, but now they're getting older I can start focusing on things happening for me."

The stars were discussing lockdown birthday ideas

Holly, 39, and her husband Dan Baldwin are doting parents to Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, six. Despite her demanding career, the TV star always puts her family first.

During a previous interview with HELLO!, she opened up about motherhood and said: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

On balancing her work with looking after her children, Holly added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I've been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that."

