Sad news for Holly Willoughby and her family this Christmas It's a big change for the This Morning star this year

Holly Willoughby and her family are among the millions of people whose Christmas plans have been cancelled as a result of the new coronavirus restrictions. Holly's older sister, Kelly, has taken to Instagram to reveal that the siblings will be forced apart for the first time in 40 years this festive season.

Kelly shared a sweet snapshot of herself with the This Morning star, and wrote: "So sad I can't be with my @hollywilloughby for the first time in 40 years. Thinking of everyone who can’t be with their favourite people this Christmas. It's beyond heartbreaking.

"Do something now to try and keep your head straight. I can't knit for toffee but giving it a bloody go....oh and have cracked open the Christmas booze...and on second tub of chocs."

While Holly will be unable to see her sister and their parents on Christmas Day, she will be making the most of precious family time with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their three children.

Dan and Holly, who have been married since 2007, are the proud parents to sons Harry, 11, and six-year-old Chester, and nine-year-old daughter Belle. Ahead of the big day, Holly has transformed the family's beautiful £3million home in south west London, including a spectacular festive front door display.

The presenter has even given fans a glimpse of her beautiful Christmas tree. She previously shared a close-up photo of the decorations adorning its bows, including clusters of red berries, a large white bauble, and a white love heart with the word Noel stitched in red across it.

Taking centre stage, however, was her children's 'Elf on a Shelf', who could be seen clutching a box which reads, "I [heart] my family."

It comes after Holly revealed her very favourite festive treats, telling ITV: "I think Camembert and bread, hot Camembert out of the oven. Christmas pudding is one of my favourites, brandy butter, anything with a raisin in it, so mince pies, love all of that. To be honest there's nothing that I don't love at Christmas!"

