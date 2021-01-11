We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby has really got fans talking with her latest Instagram post. The This Morning star took to social media on Monday morning with a snapshot showing her holding a crystal ball in her hands – and it caused major confusion amongst her 7million followers!

The image shows Holly gently holding the ball in her palms, and she wrote: "Starting the week as I mean to go on…"

WATCH: Holly Willoughby discusses difficult family decision

"I don't get it," one fan admitted, while another added: "What's that Holly? Don't keep me hanging…" A third even asked the star: "Are you pregnant? Is that a size comparison of how big the baby is?"

A number of Holly's fans were able to offer some clarity, however, with one writing: "It's a crystal ball and she's meditating for anyone confused." A second remarked: "If you know, you know. Namaste!"

Holly's latest photo caused some confusion amongst her fans

It comes after Holly, 39, admitted she was feeling incredibly tired ahead of the weekend. The TV presenter shared a snapshot showing her resting her head on her hand along with the caption: "Friday… might sleep till Monday."

She was back to host This Morning as usual on Monday - looking beautiful in a H&M mini dress - but Holly was notably absent from the show on Monday and Tuesday last week. The host had taken an extended break, with Rochelle Humes filling in temporarily alongside Phillip Schofield.

The This Morning star is a proud mum of three

On Monday, Phillip took the opportunity to explain Holly's absence, telling audiences: "Holly is spending a couple of extra days with the family," leaving many concerned about her whereabouts.

But the mood was lightened on Tuesday when Phillip joked with Rochelle that Holly's absence was due to Holly's participation in ITV's The Masked Singer.

Holly has been married to husband Dan since 2007

It is not known why Holly took the additional time off, but some have speculated it is a result of primary schools shutting in London. Holly, who appears on the show Monday through Thursday each week, is a mum of three children: Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and six-year-old Chester.

