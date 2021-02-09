Rebel Wilson rocks nineties hairstyle during Florida adventure – and it suits her! The Cats star is enjoying her time in Tampa following the Super Bowl

Rebel Wilson has been making the most of her time in Tampa after spending several nights there following the Super Bowl on Sunday.

What's more, the Cats actress has been sharing her adventures online with her fans. In a new video, the 40-year-old looked incredible with a new hairdo that gave off some serious nineties vibes.

Rebel had styled her mid-length blonde hair in an updo, using several black hair clips, leaving two face-framing tendrils at the front.

The Pitch Perfect star rocked her new look while smoking a cigar on her hotel balcony in Florida. Rebel was dressed in a pair of black silk pyjamas and sunglasses, looking effortlessly cool.

The Australian actress arrived in Florida over the weekend on a private jet ahead of the big game, and it looked like she enjoyed every moment of the Super Bowl, which saw the Tampa Bay Bucchaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

The star – who recently revealed she was single – was accompanied by her sister Annachi and her friends, including her "TV husband", Adam Devine.

Rebel Wilson rocked a nineties hairstyle at her hotel in Florida

"My favourite work husband @adamdevine," she wrote alongside two fun pictures showing the pair posing for the camera with the football pitch behind.

Rebel and Adam have starred together in the Pitch Perfect franchise, in which the Australian actress played Amy and Adam played Bumper.

The Cats actress looked incredible just after the Super Bowl game

The pair also starred together in Netflix's Isn't it Romantic. Last week, Rebel announced on social media that she was single, having separated from her boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The comedy star posted a picture of herself posing outside a trailor, alongside the caption:"Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

Rebel and Jacob first met through mutual friends in 2019 but only went Instagram official in 2020. When she was away filming in November, Rebel even revealed that Jacob had sent her a pretty bouquet of flowers.

Rebel on her way to Florida in her private jet

Whatever her relationship status, Rebel had an incredible 2020 after making her health her priority and losing more than 40lbs.

Opening up about her health drive in a virtual interview on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time.

"My diet was mainly all carbs, which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

