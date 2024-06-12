Rebel Wilson reveals challenging reason she hasn't met her future in-laws

Things are pretty serious between Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma, as they share baby Royce together and have been engaged for over a year. But despite being together for two years, the couple have still not met this significant milestone.

Rebel hopes to finally meet her future in-laws in person for the first time, as the couple are set to travel to Europe in a couple of weeks.

"I’m really excited to meet them because I know they are very smart. Ramona’s mother is a doctor," she confessed in an interview on Today.com, adding that their daughter Royce Lillian, born November 2022, has helped bridge the gap between the couple and Ramona's parents.

"Roycie is the real icebreaker — they've been FaceTiming with her," she said.

The reason it has taken so long for the Bridesmaids star to meet Ramona's mother and father stems from cultural differences, as her fiancée was born in Latvia, where LGBTQ+ rights are not the same as in Australia or the States.

Rebel explained: "Ramona was born in Latvia, and it's not as LGBTQ+-friendly as other countries are."

"I just think some people need a bit more time", she said. "And some people won't ever come around to it, and that's fine, and that’s their decision. There are still parts of the world that aren't as accepting."

While civil partnerships for same-sex partners were codified in Latvia in 2023, it is only scheduled to take full effect in July 2024. Same-sex marriage remains constitutionally banned, and couples are unable to jointly adopt.

Ramona and Rebel publicly announced their relationship before they were ready to, after the actress discovered that they would be outed by an Australian publication. This meant that some people in Ramona's family "didn't quite know, and found out via the press."

"I feel really lucky because from my side, I've had literally not one negative reaction", Rebel added.

The couple met through a mutual friend, and Ramona set up their first date a few hours after she landed in Los Angeles, according to Rebel Rising.

"Lunch at the Hotel Bel-Air," she wrote. "I’m so nervous. I’m also worried that if Ramona and I do hit it off, I don’t have much sexual experience with a woman. And I’ve only had time to read half of the Girl Sex 101 book."

But instead of going to eat lunch, they instead headed "to the bathroom and make out", before heading back to Rebel's place.