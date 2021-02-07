Rebel Wilson's tiny cinched waist in jump-suit leaves fans stunned The Australian actress went through a breakup just last week

Rebel Wilson, very fresh off a massive weekend of Super Bowl partying fun, managed to look seriously incredible, just a few hours back in Los Angeles to work.

The stunning Australian actress posed in an incredible ensemble - sporting a fire-red jump-suit with a thick belt that made her waist look impossibly cinched.

She captioned the Instagram snap: "Lands in LA 4am, back to work 7:30am - Happy Monday! Let’s crush this week!"

WATCH: Rebel Wilson films herself partying poolside at LA home

One fan commented: "Wow crushing it!", while another wrote "You are getting more and more gorgeous everyday!!!"

Rebel headed to the Super Bowl on Sunday to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory win against the Kansas City Chiefs – but she didn't do it on her own.

The star, who recently revealed she was single, was accompanied by her sister Annachi and her friends, including her "TV husband", Adam Devine.

"My favourite work husband @adamdevine," she wrote alongside two fun pictures showing the pair posing for the camera with the football pitch behind.

Rebel and Adam have starred together in the Pitch Perfect franchise, in which the Australian actress played Amy and Adam played Bumper.

The pair also starred together in Netflix's Isn't it Romantic.

Talking about their good friendship, Adam has said in the past: "We actually have the same agent, and every time I talk to her, she's like, 'We need to get you and Rebel in a movie together where you're love interests...' So, yeah. We're very comfortable with each other."

The actress went through a break-up from brewery heir, Jacob Busch, last week. Rebel and Jacob first met through mutual friends in 2019 but only went Instagram official in 2020.

Rebel and Jacob Busch broke up last week

Whatever her relationship status, Rebel had an incredible 2020 after making her health her priority and losing more than 40lbs.

Opening up about her health drive in a virtual interview on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time. "My diet was mainly all carbs, which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

