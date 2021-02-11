Jenna Dewan poses up a storm in baggy shirt and underwear The star took to Instagram

Jenna Dewan looked stunning on Wednesday, when she shared a photo of herself posing up a storm in an oversized gingham shirt which she wore with nothing but a pair of activewear brand Aerie's Boybriefs.

In her caption, the famous mum revealed that she'd teamed up with the cult brand to choreograph a dance, and encouraged her followers to try out the moves with her.

The famous mum took to Instagram

Explaining that she wanted to prove just how comfortable the Boybriefs were, Jenna wrote: "Taking the time for self-love is one of the most amazing gifts you can give yourself. I do that through dancing, which is why I teamed up with my friends @Aerie to learn a self-love dance created by @NaeNaeTwins to celebrate the brand’s super cute and comfortable boybrief undies. Head over to my TikTok and dance with me! Don’t forget to tag #LuvinMyself and! #AerieREAL so I can see what you come up with!"

It didn’t take her followers long to rush to the comment section of Jenna's post to let the actress know just how fierce she looked.

"Wow!" gushed one.

"Stunning," added another, with a third saying: "You rock."

It's not the first time the Step Up star has wowed her social media followers with her flawless physique lately.

Jenna in January

Last month, the 40-year-old shared some amazing snaps from her Los Angeles home - including photos of her impeccably kept gardens - however, it was an image of her outdoor space featuring her in lingerie that really stole the show.

In one photo, Jenna is kneeling in front of her garden view wearing chic lingerie with a caption that reads: "Rainy days put her in a MOOD".

