Rebel Wilson showcases revenge body in a tight leather skirt and snug sweater 

Rebel Wilson looked stunning when she stepped out in a tight leather black skirt and snug blue sweater this week, as if she hadn't a care in the world.

The stunning Australian actress took to Instagram looking as fabulous as ever, following a whirlwind couple of weeks that started when she announced she was newly single.

Rebel captioned the shot with a simple peace sign emoji. Fans fawned over the actress' triumph, with one writing "Inspirational woman" while another commented "Gorgeous! You’ve always been beautiful!! It’s encouraging to see your transformation!!!!!"

WATCH: Rebel Wilson scores touchdown post-breakup in adorable video

Rebel has been busy mending her broken heart after her split from boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

The star recently announced she was single and launched herself into work and a little fun, to get over him.

Rebel Wilson showcased her revenge body following her breakup from that brewery heir

The Pitch Perfect actress threw an epic Super Bowl slumber party inside a luxurious private jet and decorated it with mini American footballs and bunting.

There were plenty of cosy looking beds made up for the flight to Florida too. While there, she met up with her "TV husband" Adam Devine, who she posed for photos with.

The pair have remained close after making both Pitch Perfect and Isn't it Romantic together. He previously opened up about their bond and said: "We actually have the same agent, and every time I talk to her, she's like, 'We need to get you and Rebel in a movie together where you're love interests...' So, yeah. We're very comfortable with each other."

Rebel hasn't revealed why her relationship with Jacob ended, but appears to be taking her mind off it with her loved ones by her side.

The actress has also been keeping occupied with a full work schedule, which includes her duties for her upcoming United States TV show, Pooch Perfect.

Rebel has been stunning fans and followers with her recent posts

Rebel recently shared an amazing video to her Instagram wearing a figure-hugging lace dress and dancing with a group of her Pooch Perfect co-stars as part of a promotion for the show.

Meanwhile, the actress is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to making her fitness a top priority.

