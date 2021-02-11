Amanda Seyfried is notoriously private when it comes to her children, so when she posted an extremely rare photo of her holding her baby - it was for a chilling reason.

The Mamma Mia actress took to her Instagram Stories and posted an otherwise beautiful snap of herself with her baby Thomas snuggled up to her with their family dog alongside them.

However, the idyllic photo is disturbed by an image emerging in the background of the photo.

SEE: Amanda Seyfried shares rare glimpse of baby son inside family home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle wins bid to avoid High Court trial in privacy case

On a closer inspection of the photograph, it seems they are not alone.

Behind Amanda, is a man's face, emerging in the window from the shadows of inside the store. The man has a terrifying expression on his face - with one of his eyebrows shooting up. It is a chilling image.

You can also see the outline in the window of the person who is taking the photo for Amanda, who could easily be a passerby.

READ: Jennifer Aniston receives incredibly sweet birthday message from ex-husband Justin Theroux

Terrifying. Amanda Seyfried shared this snap of her and her baby, with a man lurking behind her

The actress posted the photo only to her Instagram Stories, and circled the man in the window with no real explanation as to where she was or who this man might be.

Amanda shares Thomas and three-year-old daughter Nina with husband Thomas Sadoski.

The Mean Girls star gave an insight into her family's experience in lockdown during the summer, revealing that her mother, Ann, was helping with childcare.

While Amanda has given fans glimpses of her baby son, it's unlikely she will be sharing any photos of her children's faces anytime soon – a practice many celebrities follow, including Katie Holmes, Katy Perry and Tyra Banks.

Opening up about her daughter's privacy during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June, Amanda said: "I don't share her face or anything [online]; I'll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life."

Amanda shares two children with her actor husband Thomas Sadoski

When Amanda announced Thomas' arrival in September, she chose to do it in the best way possible, by raising awareness of two charities close to her heart – INARA and War Child.

The Hollywood star had managed to keep her second pregnancy out of the spotlight, and following in Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby announcement when Daisy was born in August, she and Thomas released a brief statement on War Child's Instagram alongside the first photo of their son.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.