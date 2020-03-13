Ciara shares a look inside her children's amazing bedrooms as she prepares for baby number 3 The Goodies singer is a mum to son Future and daughter Sienna

Ciara has given fans a rare look inside the home she shares with her husband Russell Wilson, as she prepares to welcome her third child this spring. The Goodies singer is a mum to son Future, five, from a previous relationship, and shares daughter Sienna, two, with the American football player. And now with their baby due in the next few weeks, they have been making preparations for their new arrival.

"I remember the joy we had preparing for our Princess Sienna to arrive! Future got upgraded to a Big Boy room. Having a new sibling was so exciting to him. It was so much fun collaborating with @jandjdesigngroup to bring out vision to life! On to the next baby," Ciara captioned a series of photos that showed the incredible bedrooms they had created for their children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the most stunning celebrity living rooms

Future's 'big boy room' has a superhero theme, with a huge Jeep 4x4 style bed, and a mural of the New York skyline on the wall with Superman flying across. The lucky five-year-old also has a cool egg-shaped chair hanging from the ceiling, while his name is written out in lights outside his bedroom door.

RELATED: Inside the most stylish celebrity children's rooms and nurseries

Ciara's son Future has a superhero-themed bedroom

In contrast, little Sienna has a more minimalistic room, with a calming cream and white colour palette, a huge fluffy rug on the floor and her name spelled out in lights over her bed. Framed prints of animals including elephants, rhinos and giraffes hang on the wall above her changing table, and her books are on display on wall-mounted bookshelves.

MORE: Get bedroom inspiration from these celebrity homes

Ciara shared a look inside her daughter's bedroom

Unsurprisingly, fans were impressed by both bedrooms and are already excited to see what theme Ciara and Russell have chosen for their new baby's nursery. "Both rooms are adorable!" one commented. "I would take those rooms over mine any day," another wrote, while a third said: "Oh wow. So cool!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.