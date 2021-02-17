Rebel Wilson looks incredible as she rocks leather leggings The Pitch Perfect star split from her boyfriend earlier this month

Rebel Wilson has continued to look sensational throughout 2021, with a brand new snap showing the Australian actress rocking some trendy leather leggings.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Pitch Perfect star showed herself in the black leather leggings, with a yellow stripe across the bottom.

The look was perfectly colour co-ordinated, with the actress wearing a black puffer jacket and yellow jumper.

Her ensemble was topped off with some large sunglasses and a black face mask.

Behind the star was a chain-link fence with a young deer relaxing in the glorious sunshine.

Rebel has lost an impressive 40lbs during her 2020 year of health, and she addressed this weight loss in an interview with Extra last week.

"I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there… This is the first time I haven't gained any weight back," she explained. "I think because I approached it from all areas… the biggest thing that I haven't ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, was classical emotional eating… so I really worked on that side."

Rebel looked fierce in the leather leggings

And Rebel has been showcasing her confidence with her appearance, posting stunning picture after stunning picture onto her social media.

Rebel has looked sensational all throughout 2021

"My goal was never to be skinny," she said. "I don't focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal."

The Cats star proudly showed off her curves in a recent Instagram post. Sweeping her blonde hair into a long braid on one side, she captioned the picture: "Plat-itude."

Her fans were quick to comment on the fierce look. "Killer dress," one wrote, while another dubbed her: "Rebel Rapunzel."

