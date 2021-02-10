GMA's Robin Roberts breaks down crying while making rare comments about her childhood The Good Morning America host tried to fight back her tears

Robin Roberts broke down in tears while discussing her father and her childhood in a new interview.

The Good Morning America anchor filmed a documentary for The History Channel on the Tuskegee Airmen - as her father was one of the noble pilots.

Robin captioned the emotional interview video clip with: "'We were men of valor and courage ready and able for combat.'

It brings tears to my eyes each time I read my father Col. Lawrence E. Roberts' powerful words regarding his experience as a member of the Tuskegee Airmen. Learn more tomorrow in my documentary Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage… on History."

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

Robin Roberts was overcome with emotions while reading a letter sent to her from her father

In the teaser clip of her interview, Robin explains: "My daddy taught me this about fear… when fear knocks let faith answer the door."

"At 19-years-old heading down to Alabama to be a pilot when so many people didn't want that to happen, he didn't let fear get in his way, he did not let fear stand in his way.

"My dad wrote a letter to his children, the 'n----o experiment' was a term never used by the Tuskegee Airmen. Robin reads the letter her father sent her: "We did not view our lives in the air-force as an experiment, but as our God given opportunity, and our right as American citizens to use our talents for glory to God and to our country."

"We were men of valor and courage, ready and able for combat," she continued reading.

"Men and women," Robin repeats the words with more emphasis and clearly becoming emotional; "Men AND women," she reiterates as she begins crying.

Struggling, Robin continues reading her father's letter: "Commissioned and non commissioned, mechanic, pilots, navigators all who have placed duty to God and country before themselves.

Robin, pictured with her partner Amber Laign, lives in Connecticut

They have been my brothers & sisters and to them I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude, overflowing with love."

After she finishes her beloved father's letter, Robin concludes: "That was my dad, and I love how he was so inclusive, mechanics, men, women. That was the Tuskegee experience. Thank you daddy."

The documentary airs Wednesday night on the History Channel.

