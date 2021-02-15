Robin Roberts and Amber Laign’s cosy bedroom - glimpse inside The Good Morning America anchor has an incredible Connecticut home

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign spend their weekend's at her gorgeous Connecticut home so it is no surprise that her bedroom would have an exceptionally cozy, getaway vibe.

The Good Morning America anchor shared a rare look inside her bedroom via her adorable dog, Lil Man Lukas' Instagram.

In the snap a bright bedroom appears with the pup lounging on the bed. He is sitting with white, crisp pillows in the background. The pillows appear to be large and fluffy and leaning on the backdrop of a simple, yet elegant wood frame.

WATCH: Robin Roberts breaks down crying in rare comments about her childhood

Over the last week, Robin opened up to her fans further when she posted a cute video of Amber in her yard during a very snowy Super Bowl weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Robin posted footage of Amber outside, telling viewers: "What do we have here?" to which Amber replied: "A sassy little snowman!"

Robin Roberts' dog Lil Man Lukas enjoys a sit on the anchor's bed

In the caption, Robin told her followers: "Hey super bowl Sunday is here and so is the snow – again!"

Fans adored seeing the GMA star with her partner, as well as their dog Lukas who also featured in the footage.

In the comments, one wrote: "Love seeing the three of you," while another wrote: "Love the snowman and Lukas, stay safe and warm."

The TV star lives in New York during the week so that she can easily commute to the GMA studios in Times Square.

Last year in the height of the pandemic, Robin hosted GMA from her home, where she enjoyed spending quality time with Amber and Lukas - who occasionally made appearances too.

Robin presented the morning show from her basement, and joked that it was an easy commute for her, as she simply had to walk down the stairs from her bedroom.

The beautiful couple have been enjoying weekends in Connecticut

The author enjoyed her time so much working from home, and admitted to feeling apprehensive when she prepared to return to the studios in New York in September.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "Wanted to let you know that I’m leaving our home studio and Monday morning I’ll be back in the @goodmorningamerica studio.

"Going to do my best to continue the morning message from there though I know it won’t be quite the same without these two by my side!

"While I’m looking forward to being with my wonderful colleagues again, I’m also a bit apprehensive which I understand many have felt in returning to the workplace."

