GMA's Robin Roberts makes surprise confession about partner Amber Laign The Good Morning America star has been dating Amber for 15 years

Robin Roberts has been going out with partner Amber Laign for 15 years, and the TV star has never been happier.

The Good Morning America star rarely speaks about her personal life, but made a surprising confession about her other half in her memoir, Everybody's Got Something, that she published in 2014.

The TV presenter revealed that until they met, Amber hadn't even heard of her, despite the fact she was on television, and that made Robin all the more interested.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign enjoy snow day in their huge garden

"I liked the fact that she had no idea who I was," she wrote. "She rarely followed sports, so she never saw me on ESPN… and her office mates at the time watched a different morning show."

In her book, Robin also revealed that she and Amber didn't live together, something that made their relationship even stronger. Nowadays, the couple spend a lot more time together, and Robin spends the weekends at their Connecticut home.

Robin Roberts' partner Amber Laign didn't know who she was before they met

The TV star lives in New York during the week though so that she can easily commute to the GMA studios in Times Square.

Last year in the height of the pandemic, Robin hosted GMA from Connecticut, where she enjoyed spending quality time with Amber and their dog Lukas - who occasionally made appearances too.

The GMA star and her partner at home in Connecticut

Robin presented the morning show from her basement, and joked that it was an easy commute for her, as she simply had to walk down the stairs from her bedroom.

The author enjoyed her time so much working from home, and admitted to feeling apprehensive when she prepared to return to the studios in New York in September.

The happy couple marked 15 years together in the summer

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "Wanted to let you know that I’m leaving our home studio and Monday morning I’ll be back in the @goodmorningamerica studio.

"Going to do my best to continue the morning message from there though I know it won’t be quite the same without these two by my side!

"While I’m looking forward to being with my wonderful colleagues again, I’m also a bit apprehensive which I understand many have felt in returning to the workplace."

