GMA's Michael Strahan coronavirus news – latest health update on TV host The Good Morning America star has been absent from the ABC daytime show for weeks

Michael Strahan has been battling coronavirus and has been isolating at his home in New York for several weeks after testing positive for the disease.

MORE: Inside GMA stars' homes - Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and more

The Good Morning America star has been off work while recovering, but has been keeping his spirits up with lighthearted posts on social media.

Most recently, Michael shared his delight at the Super Bowl outcome, and publically congratulated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their win against Kansas City Chiefs.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan details coronavirus battle

The TV star has also been posting photos from his time at home, including a picture of his snow-covered garden last week as he relaxed inside.

MORE: Michael Strahan breaks silence following covid battle

MORE: Robin Roberts shares bad news live on air - and fans react

But how is Michael doing and when will he be back on Good Morning America? Here's everything we know…

Michael Strahan's coronavirus battle in his own words

Michael recently opened up about his coronavirus symptoms during an interview on Good Morning America, where he detailed his experience with the deadly disease.

GMA's Michael Strahan has been off work after testing positive for covid

In a video message shared by GMA on Wednesday, Michael told his co-stars including Robin Roberts: "Just wanted to say thank you to everybody for your well wishes, and thank you for everyone who reached out and sent me the get-well wishes and all the advice on how to feel better.

MORE: Robin Roberts makes heartbreaking plea to fans in post about family

"I just want to let you know that I do feel a lot better and I'm just thankful to be on the other side of it." He added: "You don't want Covid or to go through everything that it brings with it."

Michael Strahan urges everyone to stay safe during coronavirus pandemic

Michael highlighted the importance of staying safe and taking all the necessary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The GMA star has been resting at home in New York

In the same video message shared on GMA, the journalist told viewers: "Wear your mask, wash your hands, use your wipes.

MORE: Robin Roberts and partner Amber reveal unseen room in stunning home

SEE: GMA's Robin Roberts' partner Amber has unexpected starring role in new video

"I did all those things, but it just goes to show me that it takes more than just you as an individual.

"Everybody has to do it so that we help out each other because it's more than just about you. It's about the people you're around and your fellow human beings."

When will Michael Strahan be back on GMA?

While Michael hasn't revealed a date for his return to work, he will hopefully be back on our screens in no time.

Fans are hoping to see Michael back on GMA very soon

The star is feeling a lot better following his frightening battle with coronavirus and has received well wishes from his co-stars and viewers of the ABC daytime show.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.