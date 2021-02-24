Angelina Jolie's children are huge fans of this feature inside family garden in LA The Maleficent star is a doting mum to six children

Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous stars in Hollywood, but when it comes to her family life, she prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight.

However, the Maleficent star recently gave an incredibly rare insight into her home life in an interview with British Vogue.

In the publication, Angelina opened up about her family's time together in lockdown, and revealed that like many other families, they have a trampoline in their garden in LA – something that's a huge hit with her brood.

VIDEO: Angelina Jolie in 60 seconds

The doting mum gave an insight into what they get up to, and it sounds like she's an incredibly fun mum, as she often joins her children on the trampoline!

Talking in the March edition of the fashion bible, Angelina said: "We were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, 'No, mom, don't do that. You'll hurt yourself.' And I thought, 'God, isn't that funny.'"

Angelina Jolie has an incredible home - with a huge garden - in LA

She continued: "There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I'll hurt myself."

Angelina lives in a sprawling mansion in LA, boasting views of the ocean, six bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

Other garden features include a large outside pool, along with a separate pool house complete with a state-of-the-art gym, teahouse and self-contained guesthouse.

The Maleficent star is an incredibly fun mum!

Angelina lives nearby to ex-husband Brad Pitt, so that their children can split their time between their mum and dad's homes.

The actress is mum to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

While lockdown has been a challenge for everyone, the Girl, Interrupted star's kids are no doubt finding ways to entertain themselves.

Angelina's children are keeping themselves entertained during the pandemic

The actress previously opened up about their interests, which include learning new languages. During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages.

"I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

