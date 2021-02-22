Jane Seymour paid a heartwarming tribute to her only daughter at the weekend, as she shared a rare photo of the pair together.

The striking snapshot shows the two ladies walking on the beach together, and looking back to smile for the camera.

Jane, 70, wrote alongside: "Happy #OpenHeartsSunday! I was flooded with so many emotions when I first saw this photo. What an incredible and strong woman Katie has become.

"When they're children they follow your lead and are never too far behind. Now to walk in step together as not only mother and daughter but as resilient women and friends... it's incredibly special."

The picture went down a storm with fans, with one writing: "Wow, you are both so beautiful, love this photo. I have a very good relationship with my mother too, it's really special to have a mother who is a good friend."

Jane shared a rare photo with her lookalike daughter, Katie

A second added: "This picture is beautiful! I like it so much to see you with your daughter. She looks so much like you." A third noted: "Beautiful photo of you both @janeseymour, just having my mum and sister around are always the best times."

Jane is a mother to four children. The star, who has been married four times, welcomed Katie and son Sean with her third husband, David Flynn.

Katie is Jane's only daughter and her eldest child

In 1995, she gave birth to twin boys, John and Kristopher, with fourth husband James Keach. The couple were married in 1993 but announced their separation in April 2013, with their divorce finalised in December 2015.

In a 2013 interview with the Guardian, Jane spoke about her children and her relationships with her exes.

"My daughter Katie is 31. Sean is 28. The twins, Johnny and Kris are almost 18. All the older kids helped out with the twins, which was great.

The star shares twins Johnny and Kris with ex-husband, James Keach

"We're really close, including my two stepchildren, Jenni Flynn and Kalen Keach. But we don't use the word stepkids. We do not distinguish.

"I'm very proud of all my children, and I spend a lot of time with them. All the fathers are very close to their children and the kids are very close to all the parents. The exes and everybody gets along.

"If I co-parent a child, as I did Kalen and Jenni, I'm incredibly close to those mothers and their stepfathers. Jenni's sisters from her mother's following marriage will spend Christmas or New Year's with me. My twins refer to Kalen's two brothers from his mother's then-marriage as their brothers from another mother."

Jane pictured with her twin sons in 2019

She also spoke about her approach to being a grandmother. "I'm the grandma who likes to steal the kids as they come through the door," she confessed.

"I'm the one that likes to say, 'Why don't you have a date night and leave the baby with me?' I've baby-proofed the whole house again; it's like starting all over.

"Being a grandparent is fantastic because you get to borrow the children for an intense amount of time, and then you get to hand them right back. I loved watching all the kids deal with the pregnancies and now watching them as parents."

