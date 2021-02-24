Michael Strahan gets fans talking with candid snapshot of his twins The Good Morning America star is a father of four

Michael Strahan enjoyed a very special 'date night' on Tuesday.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with a candid snapshot from inside his New York home, showing his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, 16, sitting down to dinner.

MORE: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more

The sweet photo shows the identical siblings sat at the table side-by-side and smiling for the camera with their plates of food in front of them. Michael, 49, wrote: "Date nights with @sophialstrahan and @isabella.strahan = the best night! #LoveMyKids."

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Michael Strahan shares glimpse inside open-plan living room

The image also gave fans a sneak peek inside the star's super stylish home, featuring striking geometric print cushions that complement a grey sofa, a statement table lamp and a velvet chair with studded arms. Large French double doors can also be seen, partially covered by chic white blinds.

MORE: Michael Strahan's twins steal the show as they model famous dad's collection

The post went down a storm with Michael's fans. "Beautiful picture of Isabella and Sophia, Michael," one commented. "Your best date night is with your beautiful girls."

Michael delighted fans with a candid snapshot of his twin daughters

A large number of followers posted love heart emojis as they complimented the star on his twins. "Looking so grown up!" one wrote, while a second echoed; "Beautiful girls!"

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan shares glimpse inside huge garden following covid battle

Michael is a proud father of four children; he shares daughter Tanita, 29, and son Michael, 26, with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. The former couple were married from 1992 until 1996.

The star pictured with his ex-wife, Jean Muggli

He married Jean Muggli in 1999 and together they welcomed their twins in December 2004 before their acrimonious divorce in 2006.

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts makes surprise confession about partner Amber Laign

The doting dad previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

Michael is a very proud father to four children

Michael only recently returned to work after a number of weeks off as he recovered from coronavirus. During his absence, the TV star opened up about the experience of battling COVID.

MORE: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign’s cosy bedroom - glimpse inside

In a video message shared on GMA, Michael said: "Just wanted to say thank you to everybody for your well wishes, and thank you for everyone who reached out and sent me the get-well wishes and all the advice on how to feel better.

"I just want to let you know that I do feel a lot better and I'm just thankful to be on the other side of it." He added: "You don't want Covid or to go through everything that it brings with it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here