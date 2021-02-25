Sofia Vergara thrills fans with bikini snap The A-lister took to Instagram

Sofia Vergara floored fans on Thursday when she threw it back to the 90s, posting a snap of herself posing up a storm in Miami wearing a chic black string bikini.

Simply captioning her post: "Tbt Miami #the90s," it certainly didn't take long for the Modern Family star's fans to rush to the comment section to gush over the famous mum's post.

"Queen," wrote one.

"Beautiful," added another, with a third sweetly saying: "You still look like that."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara stuns in strapless beach dress

Sofia's fans are no strangers to being delighted with photos of the star looking sensational in pieces from her impressive swimsuit collection.

Earlier in the month, the actress once again left fans in awe when she showed off her incredible figure in a white bikini.

In another throwback, the 48-year-old donned white swimwear, a diamond necklace plus pearl drop earrings.

RELATED: Sofia Vergara floors fans as she poses in white bikini and diamonds

Sofia took to Instagram

RELATED: Sofia Vergara unveils show-stopping cake inside spotless kitchen

Sofia let the pictures do all the talking as she simply captioned them "#tbt Los Angeles" with two sunshine emojis.

Once again, her fans were quick to let the actress know just how gorgeous she looked, and still is. "Stunning," "beautiful lady," "goddess," "angel" and "perfect" were some of the descriptions fans used.

"So unfair, how do you not age???" one follower asked, while another said she has aged like a "fine wine". "It's funny how you never get old," another commented.

The Colombian beauty has previously opened up about how she works hard to stay in shape.

Speaking to Self magazine, Sofia admitted she isn't a natural gym bunny and prefers dancing several times a week instead. "I hate to work out. I get in a bad mood when I have to do it! I'm not athletic," she said.

Sofia also confessed her love for dancing to Latin music and revealed she has a trainer who teaches her three to four times a week, for an hour.

Read more HELLO! US stories here