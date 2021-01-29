Sofia Vergara floors fans as she poses in white bikini and diamonds Now that's a throwback!

Sofia Vergara left fans in awe as she showed off her incredible figure in a white bikini. Taking to Instagram, the Modern Family star posted a throwback to her younger years where she appeared to be modelling for a photoshoot.

She looked flawless in the two-piece and found the perfect accessories for her swimwear snaps – a diamond necklace and pearl drop earrings, of course!

Sofia, 48, let the pictures do all the talking as she simply captioned them "#tbt Los Angeles" with two sunshine emojis.

Her fans were quick to let the actress know just how gorgeous she looked, and still is. "Stunning," "beautiful lady," "goddess," "angel" and "perfect" were some of the descriptions fans used.

"So unfair, how do you not age???" one follower asked, while another said she has aged like a "fine wine". "It's funny how you never get old," another commented. Other fans also admitted they preferred Sofia's raven-coloured hair from back in the day and her waist-length tousled waves.

Sofia showcased her incredible figure in a white bikini

The Colombian beauty has previously opened up about how she works hard to stay in shape. Speaking to Self magazine, Sofia admitted she isn't a natural gym bunny and prefers dancing several times a week instead. "I hate to work out. I get in a bad mood when I have to do it! I'm not athletic," she said.

Sofia also confessed her love for dancing to Latin music and revealed she has a trainer who teaches her three to four times a week, for an hour. "The truth is, you work out for health and you do look better," she said.

Sofia works hard to maintain her figure

The Hollywood star also does Pilates to keep her lean and toned, without sacrificing her hourglass figure and natural curves.

Her trainer Jennifer Yates previously told MarieClaire.com: "Sofia wants to build muscle and have that look – she likes curves. She'll spin to get cardio in, but walking is effective for her." Jennifer added: "Twice a week we'll do butt exercises because that's the area she really loves to focus on. A couple times, we do upper body and abdominals."

