Sofia Vergara unveils show-stopping cake inside spotless kitchen

Sofia Vergara's latest social media post is sure to get your tummy rumbling.

The famous actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo of herself holding up an enormous chocolate cake to the camera, and the tasty-looking baked treat was totally smothered with brown icing – even featuring a cherry on top for good measure.

Sofia could be seen peeking out from behind the cake, with her light brown tresses worn straight and her flawless skin on full show without a spot of make-up in sight.

What's more, a snippet of the kitchen she has in her $26million Beverly Hills home was visible, and it looked spotless!

Fans seemed to love the cake just as much as we do, with many taking to the comment section of the former model's post to share sweet comments.

"Amazing," wrote one, with another adding: "I wish I had some near me."

Sofia is fast earning herself a reputation as the queen of cakes, that is if the incredible gateau she rustled up for her husband Joe Manganiello's birthday in December is anything to go by!

The Modern Family actress surprised her handsome hubby with a seriously impressive cake at the time, sharing a series of snapshots from Joe's birthday meal after cooking a homemade Vietnamese feast.

But it was the birthday cake that proved to be the real showstopper, featuring a lifelike replica of their Chihuahua Bubbles.

In the pictures, Joe was seen holding Bubbles aloft as the pet pooch cautiously sniffed a lifelike replica of himself sitting on top of the cake.

The delicious-looking creation boasted white frosting with abstract blue detailing running along the sides of the cake.

The mini dog replica was clad in a military-style jacket – and Sofia and Joe even dressed Bubbles up in the same outfit to match!

