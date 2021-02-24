Kyra Sedgwick shows support for Kevin Bacon during time apart The Hollywood couple have homes across the United States

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon are one of Hollywood's most popular couples and have enjoyed a 32-year marriage.

The celebrity couple have been living at different homes due to work commitments during the past few weeks, but are never far from each other's thoughts.

At the beginning of the week, Kevin took to Instagram to share a new video of himself sharing some of his favourite songs from inside the living room at their Connecticut farm.

VIDEO: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon perform adorable duet

The video was part of Kevin's weekly Monday Blues post, and it focused this time on songs by artists who also act.

The footage saw Kevin dance along while sitting in a cream armchair in his cosy living space, dressed in a checked shirt.

Kevin Bacon was inundated with messages, including from Kyra Sedgwick, following his latest post

While chatting about one of the songs, Land of Confusion, by Genesis, Kevin sweetly made reference to Kyra. "I know that this singer acts because he acted with my wife in Miami Vice. That's going back, Miami Vice. Kind of a Land of Confusion isn't it," he said.

Kyra was one of the first to share support for Kevin's video, writing in the comments: "Great tunes!"

Other followers commented too, with one writing: "This was fun to watch and listen too," while another wrote: "Love this Kevin." A third added: "Thanks for these tunes. Such an uplift for Monday mornings."

While Kevin is staying at their family's farm, Kyra is currently at their family home in Los Angeles.

The Footloose star on the couple's farm in Connecticut

On Valentine's Day, Kevin paid an extra special tribute to his wife as he couldn't spend the romantic occasion with her on purpose.

The Footloose star more than made up for it, and Kyra shared a sweet photo of a huge love heart that he had carved out in the snow to send to her.

Kyra and Kevin at their home in LA

The celebrity couple also have a home in New York, where they were staying prior to the pandemic. Kevin and Kyra are parents to grown-up children Travis and Sosie, who both live in LA.

Kyra was recently asked about her long-standing marriage and told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young."

