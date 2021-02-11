Kyra Sedgwick slips - revealing pet name for Kevin Bacon when he crashes interview The pair have one of the longest marriages in Hollywood history

Kyra Sedgewick was in the middle of a heartfelt interview that included questions about parenting and her decades long marriage to Kevin Bacon, when he surprised her in right in the middle of it.

The actress was promoting her new show, Call Your Mother, and doing a live Q&A series with fans on Twitter.

The questions ranged from show based to more personal questions about Kyra's relationship and parenting.

One person asked what the best gift is that her children have given her. The mother of two touchingly responded: "I think the best gift from my child is when they quote something I’ve said to them. Like, 'I'm doing the best I can and that’s all I can do.'"

Another fan asked the actress what makes her laugh, to which her response was: "My husband makes me laugh… A lot. So do my kids."

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have been married for over 30 years

Kyra added: "I also love Wanda Sykes and I saw Sherrie Shepherd at a comedy show where I was sitting in my car the other weekend and she was hilarious!!!"

But in the sea of questions Kyra was fielding, one with a blue checkmarked Twitter account surely stood out, because it was none other than her husband, Kevin.

The Footloose actor asked his wife: "Do you ever think about your relationship to your real mom when playing Jean?"

To which an elated, and seemingly surprised Kyra responded, with her sweet pet name for Kevin: "Honey! That’s such a great question! Yes I do. I think about how much I love her even though she drives me crazy! And it reminds me to be grateful for her every day, Even though she drives me crazy."

Kyra and Kevin have been married since 1988 and have two grown children, Travis, 31, and daughter, Sosie, 28.

Kyra revealed her nickname for Kevin during her interview

They have one of the most successful, and adorable, relationships in Hollywood.

Kyra was recently asked about her long-standing marriage and told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young."

Call Your Mother airs Wednesdays on ABC.

