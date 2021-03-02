Degrassi star Jahmil French dies at 29: Tributes pour in His rep confirmed the devastating news.

Tributes have poured in after the tragic news that Degrassi star Jahmil French has died at age 29.

Jahmil starred as Dave Turner in the teen series Degrassi: The Next Generation.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French," his rep shared.

"He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

Co-stars Annie Clark and Christine Prosperit took to social media to share their memories.

"Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French … So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil," shared Annie alongside a video of the pair dancing.

Christine shared photos of herself and French and wrote: "My heart is so heavy.. Truly one of a kind. Rest In Peace."

Degrassi producer Joshua Safran, tweeted: "I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday.

"Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news."

"@jahmilfrench you will always hold such a special place in my heart," Melinda Shankar, who also appeared on the CTV network, shared.

"Thank you for being one of the most talented, compassionate, kindest, funniest friends I have. You were so loved. Sharing some of my fav pics over the years to highlight his bright light. I'll miss our dance offs."

Jahmil most recently starred in Netflix series Soundtrack.