Tom Brady reveals surprising comment wife Gisele Bundchen made after Super Bowl win

Tom Brady has opened up about his Super Bowl win and made a surprising revelation about wife Gisele Bundchen.

Talking on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the seven-time Super Bowl champion revealed what his supermodel wife whispered into his ear as they embraced each other on the field following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' triumph.

"It's a big moment, it's a culmination of a lot of months of everyone working hard... there are so many people that are around to support us and all of a sudden the game ends and you realise the season is over, we won the Super Bowl, they're dropping confetti..." he began to explain.

"I was looking for my family and I said 'Where's my family? Where's my family?' All of a sudden I see my oldest son run over to me 'Dad!' and I gave him a big hug, I saw my two little ones and all of a sudden I saw my wife and I gave her a big hug and just as I did it she says 'What more do you have to prove?'"

A laughing James then quizzed the 43-year-old: "And what did you say in that moment?"

"I just gave her a big hug, I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick, so… I think I moved onto something else pretty quickly," the father-of-three replied.

At the time of the win, Gisele shared a family picture taken on the field and praised her husband following his latest achievement.

"Congratulations Bucs for an incredible team win last night!!! A lot of people didn't believe you could do it, but you all showed that with time, dedication, trust in one another and with teamwork anything is possible.

"Congratulations my love! Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever meet. It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be."

She continued: "I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball. Now, we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season) You have earned all your success!Te amo."