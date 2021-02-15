Gisele Bundchen shows off incredible Valentine's gift from Tom Brady in her dreamy living room The couple have been married since 2009

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have had a week to remember, not only did the athlete's team win the Super Bowl, his seventh big title, but on Sunday they marked Valentine's Day with the rest of the world.

Of course, Tom made sure that Gisele felt the love and treated the former supermodel to a gorgeous flower arrangement by Venus Fleur that spelt out the words "Te Amo".

Sharing the gorgeous picture, which was taken inside their incredible Tampa Bay living room, Gisele wrote: "Te amo muito @TomBrady!"

The couple also shared several pictures to mark the special occasion, with Gisele posting one of her kissing Tom on the cheek whilst Tom shared one of him kissing Gisele. "My forever lovvvey," wrote the mother-of-two, whilst the athlete captioned his: "My Forever Valentine."

Tom treated Gisele to a gorgeous flower arrangement

Gisele and Tom are one of Hollywood's most loved-up couples and they got married in 2009 in front of just 20 guests after a month-long engagement.

Later that year, the couple welcomed their first son together, Benjamin, and in 2012 they welcomed their daughter Vivian.

Tom shared a sweet picture with his wife of nearly 12 years

To celebrate their 10-year anniversary in 2019, the model shared a throwback photograph of the happy couple on their wedding day at Santa Monica Catholic Church. She added a heartfelt caption: "I can't believe it's already been 10 years since we've chosen to walk this life together... and what incredible 10 years we’ve had! There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family.

"Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto."