Tom Brady shows support for wife Gisele Bundchen in new video featuring daughter Vivian The NFL player and supermodel share two children

Tom Brady showed just what a supportive husband he was over the weekend following Gisele Bundchen's latest project.

The supermodel had taken to Instagram on Saturday to let her fans know about her involvement in a special project for Tinis, where she helped to promote the importance of children finding joy outside in the nature.

The mother-of-two posted a video of herself sharing her own story about her childhood, and her special memories from being outside, including footage of her daughter Vivian.

Tom was one of the first to comment on the sweet video, which featured clips of Gisele as a little girl, writing: "I love this!!"

In the footage, Gisele said: "My childhood was the best time of my life. And to this day, I try to relive that feeling.

"My life took quite a turn so to speak. I came from a very simple life, and ended up with one that people might deem 'glamorous'.

Gisele Bundchen and her daughter featured in a sweet new video

What I want is to recapture that simplicity of being connected to nature." In the four-minute long video, Gisele then touched upon having panic attack when she was in her early twenties, and said that "walking barefoot in the woods," really helped her.

"We don't always have woods nearby. But there's always some ground to walk on. Go outside. That's my source of strength," she said.

In one clip, Gisele was seen holding hands with her daughter as they took a walk barefoot outside in the woods.

Tom and wife Gisele are doting parents to Vivian and son Benjamin

The star stressed the importance of stopping to appreciate nature, and ended the footage by telling viewers to check out Tinis to learn how to bring nature into their own homes.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "I'm so happy to share with you Tinis @tinis.natureza. "This project touched my heart because it promotes the important bond of children with nature, starting with planting indoors, learning to grow food, teas, spices.

The celebrity couple recently celebrated their anniversary

"It’s a fun and simple way to observe, learn and value Mother Nature's processes. "Let's together plant more love in the world! Watch the first episode of the series 'Tinis - Land of Children' and tell me what you think! Hope you like it! @institutoalana @mariafarinhafilmsbr."

