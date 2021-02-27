Gisele Bundchen shares unseen photos with Tom Brady - and they look so in love The supermodel and NFL star have been married 12 years

Gisele Bündchen delighted her fans after sharing some never-before-seen photos with husband Tom Brady – and they look so in love!

The supermodel took to Instagram on Friday to mark the couple's 12th wedding anniversary and shared a touching tribute to her spouse in the process.

"Happy anniversary my love! I can’t believe it’s already been 12 years! We have gone through so much and have grown so much together."

WATCH: Tom Brady wins the Super Bowl

She added: "There [is] nothing that I love more then you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with than you! Te amo."

Tom was among the first to comment on the post, responding: "I love you and I love our family." Fans also congratulated the couple and left plenty of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Gisele shared some romantic snaps on Instagram

The romantic snaps include one of Gisele and Tom walking hand-in-hand through water as they gaze into each other's eyes. Another sees them coordinate in black and white outfits as they affectionately embrace.

There is also a sweet family photo of the couple with their two children, Vivian and Benjamin, and Tom's son Jack from his marriage to Blue Bloods star, Bridget Moynahan.

Tom and Gisele have been married 12 years

Tom also marked their anniversary with a gushing tribute of his own on Friday. The NFL player posted a beautiful photo of his family on Instagram to wish his model spouse a happy anniversary.

His sweet message read: "Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said "I do" 12 years ago.

Tom also paid tribute to his wife

"I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know.

"You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."

His fans loved his kind words and wrote: "The best," and, "what a beautiful family".

