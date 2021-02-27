﻿
Gisele Bundchen shares unseen photos with Tom Brady - and they look so in love

The supermodel and NFL star have been married 12 years

Jenni McKnight

Gisele Bündchen delighted her fans after sharing some never-before-seen photos with husband Tom Brady – and they look so in love!

The supermodel took to Instagram on Friday to mark the couple's 12th wedding anniversary and shared a touching tribute to her spouse in the process.

"Happy anniversary my love! I can’t believe it’s already been 12 years! We have gone through so much and have grown so much together."

She added: "There [is] nothing that I love more then you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with than you! Te amo."

Tom was among the first to comment on the post, responding: "I love you and I love our family." Fans also congratulated the couple and left plenty of red heart emojis in the comment section.

tom-brady-gisele

Gisele shared some romantic snaps on Instagram

The romantic snaps include one of Gisele and Tom walking hand-in-hand through water as they gaze into each other's eyes. Another sees them coordinate in black and white outfits as they affectionately embrace.

There is also a sweet family photo of the couple with their two children, Vivian and Benjamin, and Tom's son Jack from his marriage to Blue Bloods star, Bridget Moynahan.

tom-gisele

Tom and Gisele have been married 12 years

Tom also marked their anniversary with a gushing tribute of his own on Friday. The NFL player posted a beautiful photo of his family on Instagram to wish his model spouse a happy anniversary.

His sweet message read: "Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said "I do" 12 years ago.

tom-brady-gisele-family

Tom also paid tribute to his wife

"I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know.

"You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."

His fans loved his kind words and wrote: "The best," and, "what a beautiful family".

