Kim Kardashian has welcomed a new pet to her family – a bearded dragon called Speed.

What's more, the little lizard even has its own custom-made Skims collection!

Sharing the news on Instagram, the famous mum posted a series of snaps of her eldest daughter North holding Speed, and even added a snap of Speed's Skims outfits for good measure.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star penned: "Meet the newest member of our family...Speed. I really wasn’t planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me! Speed was really my BFF Allison’s and we babysat for a week and she never left and it’s been months! Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel (Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what’s up!). North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it’s kinda cute!"

Needless to say, fans were delighted by the announcement, and rushed to the comment section of Kim's post to share sweet messages.

"Wow!" gushed one.

"North's love for random animals is inspiring!" added another, with a third writing: "They are so cute together!"

Kim's post comes hours after a photo of her second eldest child, Saint, sparked debate on social media.

How sweet is Speed?

The 40-year-old delighted her followers with a selection of sweet pictures of her five-year-old and many remarked on the same thing - just how much he looks like his dad, Kanye West.

But while there were a plethora of stunned comments about the remarkable similarity between them, others insisted Kim was all they could see.

"He's Ye's twin," wrote one, referring to the star's estranged husband. "OMG he looks just like him in the last picture," said another, while a third insisted: "He looks JUST like his dad."

Saint was branded "mini ye," and "baby ye," before others argued: "No way! He's Kim," and, "I see his mamma".

