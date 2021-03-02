Kim Kardashian teases 'next chapter' as she poses in risqué underwear The star showed off some lavish jewellery and lingerie

Kim Kardashian has teased the "next chapter" for Dolce & Gabbana as she posed in some risqué underwear and showcased some lavish jewellery.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star posted the snaps on her Instagram Stories, tagging Dolce & Gabbana and using their hashtag #DGNextChapter.

Several other celebrities also used the hashtag with the brand, including Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner and model January Jones.

In one of the shots posted to the star's Instagram Stories, Kim posed up a storm in a black bra with matching black underwear.

The clothing matched the lavish grey granite bathroom where the star snapped the photos.

The look also paired perfectly with Kim's gorgeous hair, which stretches all the way down her back.

Kim completed her look with a glamorous cross necklace with matching earrings that were also part of the new Dolce & Gabbana line.

The reality TV star posted more pictures from the line, which included a pair of luxurious black stilettos and a golden chain necklace featuring the Dolce & Gabbana logo.

Although the star's use of the 'next chapter' hashtag was a reference to the new fashion line, fans could be mistaken for thinking it referred to Kim's personal life instead.

Kim posed up a storm in the outfit

Last month, Kim filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years, Kanye West.

TMZ reports that Kim's lawyer, Laura Wasser, made the filing in the middle of February, although a date of separation was not listed.

Multiple news outlets have confirmed that Kim requested joint legal and physical custody of their children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

It was first reported in January that the couple had decided to call it quits, with outlets reporting they were splitting despite attempts to salvage their marriage.

The star recently filed for divorce from husband Kanye

The couple's former neighbour, comedian Kathy Griffin, appeared to confirm the news in a cryptic tweet posted in January.

"I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her," she wrote. "He certainly isn't the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work. He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There's my two cents."

This will be Kim's third divorce. She was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. She then wed Kris Humphries in August 2011, but filed for divorce after just 72 days. This will be Kanye's first divorce.

