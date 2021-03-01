Kim Kardashian was caught having a nap during salon visit - and her fans loved it Kim Kardashian was caught having a nap during her hair salon visit - reminding fans that she’s just like us

Kim Kardashian was caught having a nap during her hair salon visit - reminding fans that she’s a working mom like everyone else.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star visited hair stylist Chris Appleton to have her locks looked over, but took the time to catch up on a snooze as well.

"I love u Kim," Chris captioned the snap which saw Kim with her mouth wide open as she enjoyed some shut eye.

"Tell me you’re a working Mom without telling me you’re a working Mom," joked one fan, commenting on how Kim’s nap is reminiscent of all working moms.

Another called her "sleeping beauty" as one fan teased: "She’s gonna throw that NDA at you lol."

"I feel good knowing that Kim Kardashian also sleeps with her mouth open haha but she’s looks beautiful," commented another.

Fans joked Kim would throw "the NDA" at Chris

The mom of four’s new look comes after she filed for divorce from husband Kanye West.

The decision comes months of speculation that the couple were ending their almost seven-year marriage. Kim, 40, filed documents in February through her lawyer Laura Wasser but the date of separation was not listed.

Kim has requested joint legal and physical custody of their four kids, North West, seven, Saint West, five, Chicago West, two, and Psalm West, 20 months.

Kim and Kanye wed in 2014 after years of being friends

Kim and Kanye married in Italy in May 2014 after being pals for years.

This will be Kim's third divorce; she was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and married Kris Humphries in August 2011 but filed for divorce after just 72 days.

Kim and Kanye have four children

This is Kanye's first divorce.

Both Kim and Kanye have been seen in recent days without their wedding rings on, and it is thought neither plan to contest their prenup.

