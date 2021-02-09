Framing Britney Spears: viewers react to heartbreaking documentary Justin Timberlake has come under fire following the documentary's release

Although the documentary isn't available to watch in the UK, viewers from across the pond have been sharing their reactions after watching the new documentary Framing Britney Spears, and it sounds heartbreaking.

The documentary looks at the Britney Spears' rise to fame, the intense media scrutiny that she faced as a young woman, and her recent legal cases to regain control over her finances, which are currently under a conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears, and Bessemer Trust.

WATCH: Framing Britney Spears is yet to be released in the UK - watch the trailer here

Speaking about the show, which is currently available on Hulu and is reportedly set to be released in spring 2021 in the UK, one person wrote: "Go watch #FramingBritneySpears on Hulu. It’s heartbreaking. It’ll anger you about how media and society raises people up and RELISHES in their downfall. Still sickened by Diane Sawyer’s bullshit interview that made Britney cry. But above all else, #FreeBritney."

Justin Timberlake came under fire following the documentary's release

Another added: "The way the media treated Britney from the beginning of her career was revolting. She was a kid. They sexualised her and then vilified her at the same time."

A third person wrote: "Watched #FramingBritneySpears last night. Just WOW. If there is one take away I got from it. Is that this wouldn’t have happened to Britney if she were a man... it’s absolutely infuriating. And I just want them to #FreeBritney."

The film also explores Britney's conservatorship

In the documentary, Justin Timberlake also came under fire after his music video for Cry Me a River seemed to suggest that Britney had been unfaithful to him during their relationship. In the documentary, Times critic-at-large Wesley Morris explained: "The way that people treated her, to be very high school about it, was like she was the school [expletive] and he was the quarterback."

