Lily Collins has marked Throwback Thursday in the best way, sharing a photo of a much younger version of herself putting her thumbs up for the camera.

Just a girl at the time, Lily can be seen with a big smile on her face and her brunette tresses swept back into a ponytail.

The A-lister added the caption: "Cheesing since 2000. A little reminder that everything is going to be ok..."

Lily's famous friends and fans alike loved her photo, with many taking to the comment section of her post to say so.

Awkwafina wrote: "THE WATCH," beneath the Emily in Paris star's snap, with actress Diane Kruger also adding: "THE WATCH."

Many fans noted: "So cute."

Lily took to Instagram

It's shaping up to be an exciting week for Lily, with her involvement in Apple TV's mystery series Calls announced on Wednesday. The 31-year-old has lent her voice to the scary show alongside the likes of Pedro Pascal and Nick Jonas.

But it's not just Lily's professional life that's been making headlines over the last few months.

In September, the actress announced that she was engaged to boyfriend Charlie McDowell, and even opened up about her relationship in November when talking to Drew Barrymore on her popular talk show.

Drew commented, "Excuse me, I didn't mean to bury the lead, congratulations on your engagement!" to which Lily responded: "I am a fiancée."

Drew then asked: "Is he lovely and kind and good?"

"Yes, I am the luckiest," said Lily. "I am so grateful and truly feel the happiest I've ever been I am very, very lucky."

Lily first announced the news with a photo of the couple against an incredible mountainous backdrop during a road trip.

