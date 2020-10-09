Lily Collins' wedding dress: 5 clues as to what she will wear The Emily In Paris star often rocks bridal-esque gowns

Lily Collins announced her engagement to her now fiancé and director Charlie McDowell at the end of September, and while the Emily In Paris star is yet to reveal any details on what she will wear on her big day, she has rocked a few white dresses that may inspire her choice.

From the length to the shape, there are some recurring features that appear not only in her red carpet looks, but within her everyday outfits, suggesting that they may make up part of her bridal gown. Here's everything we've noticed.

Lily attended the Valentino show within Paris Fashion Week in October 2016 wearing a white floral mini dress. She's not one to follow trends, and so she may opt for a short gown as opposed to the traditional full length.

At the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, Lily opted for a sweeping gown with a tulle overlay as part of a dress with a tight bodice showing off her decolletage, and accentuated cups.

A floor-grazing skirt and sheer fabric also made an appearance as part of her get-up for the Annual Critics' Choice Awards in 2016. A lace overlay added to the bohemian aesthetic, as well as batwing sleeves.

Soft, billowy materials seem to be favoured by Lily, as seen in yet another dress worn to the Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in 2018. As with almost all of her go-to gowns, it showed off her chest, and was designed with a cowl-neck and a fitted bodice, leading into a looser skirt.

Again, another tulle skirt and sleeves were Lily's design of choice for the Costume Institute Gala in 2012. Likewise, it seems that when she doesn't punt for an open chest, she goes for a high-neck and long sleeves, which could make for a beautiful wedding dress.

