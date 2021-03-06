Savannah Guthrie goes blonde - and her fans go wild! The star wanted to have some fun

Today show's Savannah Guthrie was ready to switch up her look on Friday with a new hairstyle and her fans loved it!

The TV presenter injected a little excitement into her life with a post on Instagram in which she asked: "Do blondes have more fun?" and then added: "Launching investigation. Thanks for the sun @ritahazan."

Savannah shared two close-up images of her hair and she appeared to have had bright highlights which gave her a sun-kissed new look.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's son sends adorable message to his sister

Jenna Bush Hager was quick to comment and wrote: "The answer is YES," before many of her followers also had their say.

"So pretty!" said one, while another commented: "Saw you on the Today show this morning and I said, 'I want Savannah's hair.'"

A third wrote: "They do have more fun when sharing the fun with a brunette," and a fourth added: "Looks amazing!"

Savannah won her fans over with her new lighter hairdo

Just a few days before, Savannah had asked her fans another question about her locks as she weighed up whether she suited a middle or a side parting more.

She posted a photo with each and cheekily asked: "Side part vs middle part vs honestly who gives a ___."

Savannah normally sports darker hair

When Savannah isn't working on set, she's at home with her husband and their two children in New York.

She recently gave fans a sneak peek inside her beautiful home when she shared a post about her youngest son, Charles.

Savannah asked fans if they preferred a middle or side parting

Her home looked impeccable and yet homely with stylish, modern decor throughout.

Savannah's kids also got a treat when she took them to work with her. She shared photos of the eventful day with both of her children, Vale and Charles, aged six and four respectively, both in front of and behind the camera.

Savannah dubbed them her "little producers".

