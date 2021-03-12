Strictly's Brendan Cole delights fans with adorable picture of new family addition The Cole family currently live in Mallorca

Strictly Come Dancing's Brendan Cole has been living in Spain for several years and judging by the pictures he usually shares on Instagram, he is definitely living his best life.

Most recently, on Thursday, he and wife Zoe Cole shared the most adorable photo showing their new addition, a duck!

"When your new [duck] matches your outfit! #ducksofinstagram #addictedtoducks #permaculture #sustainableliving #mallorcalifestyle #cappuccinoduck," Zoe captioned the original post, which was later regrammed by the former BBC dancer.

The couple live in Mallorca with their two children, Aurelia and Dante, and back in January they told fans they had bought some "chickens and piggies" to join their family.

Brendan with son Dante and their new duck

"Did you ever imagine @stevenspr_becky_ that you'd be spending a Wednesday morning at a market in a small town on a Mediterranean island buying chickens and piggies?! We're not in Kansas (London) anymore Toto! #islandlife #happyasapigins," Zoe wrote as she showed off their new hen house.

Despite Brendan happily posing with their new duck, it seems it's taken him a while to get around the idea of having animals at home as last month Zoe confessed that he thought they were "fowl".

"So this happened today! Must be broody. The husband thinks they're fowl. Ducks v Chickens," the mother-of-two wrote alongside a picture showing off their new birds.

Zoe showed off their chicken coop

Brendan and Zoe met at a party 12 years ago, but they are just as passionate about each other as the day they first met.

In an exclusive with HELLO! last year, Zoe admitted that watching Brendan perform on stage reminds her of why she fell for the ballroom and Latin American champion in the first place. "When I see him on stage, I can't believe it's my husband up there," she said. "I love watching him dance and tell him: 'You're so hot.'"

Brendan added: "When she comes to my shows, she gets a look in her eye that says she's fallen a bit more in love with me."

The dancer went on: "Keeping the romance alive is not about grand gestures. It's little tokens of affection – such as leaving notes on each other's pillow or looking after the children so that the other one can take time out – that count.

"It's hard being romantic as a parent, though. When you have children, you don't always get to connect. That's why it's important to make time for date nights. I love walking around holding Zoe's hand and we still have so much to talk about. Last week we sat on the waterfront and chatted non-stop for hours."