Brendan Cole gave fans a sweet glimpse into his life in Mallorca with his wife Zoe over the weekend. Posing for a romantic selfie together, the former Strictly Come Dancing star and his partner looked picture perfect in front of a gorgeous beach backdrop.

"1st November baby… back life #Mallorca," wrote the professional dancer, while Zoe added: "Perfect day." Cuddling up to one another on the sand, the couple - who looked sun-kissed - were seen smiling towards the camera as they posed with champagne flutes in their hands.

It seems the couple, who married in 2010, are set to ride out England's second lockdown at their holiday home - the same place where they spent the first lockdown earlier this year.

In June, both Brendan and Zoe opened up about their marriage when they marked their tenth wedding anniversary. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, Brendan confessed: "It hasn't always been so harmonious, though. We have our disagreements, but know where to draw the line. We love and respect each other."

"When we're at loggerheads neither of us will back down," Zoe laughed. "I'm quite laid-back but as anyone who has watched Brendan on TV will know, he can be pretty fiery."

It seems that their children, two-year-old Dante and seven-year-old Aurelia, take after their dad. "They're very high energy and full on," smiled Zoe. "Dante is a ball of craziness and tries to push the boundaries, which is a Brendan trait. It can be quite exhausting."

Of their relationship, Brendan continued: "Keeping the romance alive is not about grand gestures. It's little tokens of affection – such as leaving notes on each other's pillow or looking after the children so that the other one can take time out – that count.

"It's hard being romantic as a parent, though. When you have children, you don't always get to connect. That's why it's important to make time for date nights. I love walking around holding Zoe's hand and we still have so much to talk about. Last week we sat on the waterfront and chatted non-stop for hours."

