John Travolta returns to social media to thank fans for their support following latest achievement The Grease actor has had an action-packed weekend with children Ella and Benjamin

John Travolta has been keeping a low profile on social media over the past few weeks, but delighted fans over the weekend with a new video addressing his followers.

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella pays heartfelt tribute to famous dad

Taking to Instagram, the Grease actor thanked his fans for their incredible support after he discovered that his #DoTheScottsSlide TikTok video had reached an impressive 4.6 billion views.

Clearly excited by the news, John said: "Hey there! I just wanted to thank you all for the incredible birthday wishes yesterday and to also for the 4.6 billion views on the hashtag Do The Scott Slide.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: John Travolta thanked his fans for their support

"I can't thank you enough. You guys support me in ways that I'd never imagine so thank you."

SEE: John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston with bittersweet wedding photo

MORE: John Travolta lists $5million home months after Kelly Preston's death

The Hollywood star also made reference to his birthday on 18 February, which he marked with his children Ella and Benjamin at their home in Florida.

John Travolta with his children Ella and Benjamin

In the caption, the award-winning actor wrote: "I'd like to thank everyone for all of the amazing birthday wishes and thank you for the 4.6 billion views on the #DoTheScottsSlide hashtag contest on TikTok! I love you all."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You deserve it all and more," while another wrote: "You're the best." A third added: "We love you back!"

SEE; John Travolta shares incredibly rare photo of son Ben following wife's tragic death

MORE: Olivia Newton-John reflects on John Travolta's 'beautiful' late wife Kelly Preston

John's daughter Ella was among those to pay a public tribute to the actor to mark his 67th birthday.

The bittersweet occasion was the first birthday John had marked since the death of his beloved wife, Kelly Preston.

The Grease star with daughter Ella

Ella shared a sweet photo of herself with her famous dad and younger brother Benjamin, alongside a heartfelt message. Ella’s message read: “Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known.

MORE: John Travolta reveals how his family are dealing with devastating loss of Kelly Preston

"You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend. "Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day.

The Hollywood actor inside his family home in Florida

"The world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.