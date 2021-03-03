John Travolta's daughter Ella shares incredible news after heartbreaking year The family lost their beloved Kelly Preston in July

John Travolta and his daughter, Ella, had a great reason to celebrate on Wednesday after what has been a tragic year for their family.

The Saturday Night Fever actor lost his wife, Kelly Preston, in July last year, and he and his two children have been slowly rebuilding their lives.

Ella was thrilled to announce she has been given a huge career boost after landing a role in the upcoming movie, Get Lost.

She shared the exciting news on Instagram with a post and was flooded with well wishes.

Ella wrote: “I am very pleased to announce this opportunity that has come to me and I am looking forward to working with Daniela Amavia and Michael Mendelsohn on this exciting new project!”

Her fans couldn’t wait to tell her how thrilled they were for her and wrote: "Bravo Ella," and, "huge congratulations," while others said: "So deserving," and, "wonderful news".

Kelly lost her battle with breast cancer in July 2020

The project is a young adult movie which Deadline likened to "a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland with creatures turned into human characters."

Ella will play Alicia/Alice who goes on a magical trip to Budapest.

The actress is incredibly close to her dad and paid a beautiful birthday tribute to him on his recent birthday.

Ella paid a touching tribute to her dad on his recent birthday and shared this photo

John was celebrating his first birthday without his late wife and Ella made sure to make him feel special on the emotional day.

She posted a snapshot on Instagram with her younger brother, Benjamin, and they were sat with their dad.

Ella wrote: "Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known. You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend.

"Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day. The world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday."

