Catherine Zeta-Jones opens up about children Dylan and Carys and gives rare insight into family life The Chicago actress is a doting mum to two teenage children

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been enjoying spending quality time with her two teenage children during the pandemic, and gave a rare insight into their current set up in her latest interview.

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, the Chicago actress spoke to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about her family's living situation during the ongoing pandemic.

"It was interesting because having my kids - my son is in college and daughter is away at school - but having them back during this time I realised I am a homebody," the doting mum revealed.

Dylan and Carys were both living away from home prior to the coronavirus outbreak, but have made the most of being at home with their parents.

In an Instagram Live last year, the Darling Buds of May actress revealed that the family had all been having fun playing games together, while at the same time, respecting each other's space.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is enjoying having her children at home

Opening up about what they have been doing, she said: "Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space."

On what has been a highlight, she added: "Just to have the time to be together and to talk, it's been really great. I've really enjoyed having the whole family together."

Luckily, Catherine's home has plenty of room for her family to enjoy – including a sprawling garden.

Catherine and Michael Douglas with children Carys and Dylan

The Hollywood star lives in a mansion in Irvington, New York, which has some impressive features, including an indoor swimming pool, gym, games room, wood-panelled library and outside summer house.

The property is filled with artwork and stylish interior touches, reflecting Catherine's love for homeware.

The Chicago actress and daughter Carys

The actress has her own interior brand, Casa Zeta-Jones, which she has been continuing to work on throughout the pandemic, and recently announced the release of its latest collection.

The family has a growing property portfolio, and have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

