The Duchess of Cambridge marked Mother's Day with a special photo of herself and her mum, Carole Middleton.

The official Kensington Palace Twitter and Instagram accounts posted two lovely photos on Sunday afternoon.

The first one showed a cake made by the duchess' three children, while the second showed her as a young girl alongside her mum.

Young Kate held onto Carole's hand as they stood outside, and the little girl looked angelic in a pretty white dress and red shoes.

Her mum wore a blue dress and carried her daughter's cardigan as she beamed for the camera.

The lovely cake was decorated with icing and smarties and six multicoloured pipe cleaners which had been made into heart shapes – how sweet!

The heartfelt caption read: "Celebrating two other special mothers today [heart emoji]. Birthday cake made by George, Charlotte and Louis."

The Duchess of Cambridge looked so sweet in the throwback photo

Fans rushed to share their love for the message, with one commenting: "Awwww how cute!!! Well done kids! The cake looks beautiful thank you for this KP! Happy Mother’s Day to Carole Middleton and her lovely daughters."

Another posted three heart emojis and wrote: "OMG OMG OMG this is too special!!!"

Fans were very impressed with a cake baked by the duchess' children

A third added: "We are being spoilt...thank you SO much for sharing all this," while a fourth responded: "Be still my heart! So so sweet. Happy Mother's Day to the Duchess and Granny Carole."

The 66-year-old is a very proud grandmother, not only to Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, but also to Pippa Middleton's two-year-old son Arthur.

In fact, last week Carole confirmed to Good Housekeeping magazine that she is due to become a grandmother again, as Pippa is expecting her second child.

The glamorous brunette is married to hedge fund manager James Matthews, brother of Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

The couple tied the knot back in 2017 at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, the estate of former Conservative MP Richard Benyon.

