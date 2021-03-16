Goldie Hawn’s mini-me granddaughter steals the show in adorable photo The First Wives Club star is a doting grandmother to seven grandchildren

Goldie Hawn is the proud grandmother of five grandsons and two granddaughters, and loves nothing more than spending time with them.

Her oldest granddaughter Rio, eight, is often compared to her famous grandmother as she resembles a young Goldie, and the little girl stole the show in a new photo posted over the weekend by her doting dad, Oliver Hudson.

In the picture, which was shared on Instagram, Rio was seen painting her dad's nails at the family home in LA. In the image, Rio looked full of concentration as she applied green nail polish on Oliver's nails, while the actor sat watching golf on the TV in the background.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around the kitchen with Kurt Russell

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo, with one writing: "What a great father, she will remember this," while another wrote: "Ultimate girl dad behaviour here!" A third added: "What a great daddy. She's done a great job."

Others observed once again just how much Rio looked like her famous grandmother. "Little Goldie," one wrote, while another added: "She's a little Goldie! Green is your colour too."

Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio painting her dad Oliver Hudson's nails

Rio is the youngest of Oliver and wife Erinn Bartlett's three children. The couple are also parents to sons Wilder and Bohdi. Goldie's daughter Kate Hudson is also mum to three children – sons Ryder and Bingham, and daughter Rani.

Most recently, Goldie and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner welcomed their first child – a baby boy called Buddy.

Meredith officially shared the happy news three months after his arrival in a heartfelt Instagram post, revealing his full name as Buddy Prine Russell.

The Hollywood star with her mini-me granddaughter

Goldie and Kurt had opened up about their seventh grandchild ahead of Buddy's arrival during an interview with USA Today in December.

The pair revealed that he was due on Christmas Day. Kurt said: "We're looking for a really great Christmas present this year." Goldie added that it was "pretty awesome".

Goldie and Kurt Russell with their grandchildren and children

The actress loves nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness.

"I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

