Oliver Hudson gets emotional over his children growing up – see rare video Goldie Hawn's son is a doting dad to children Wilder, Bodhi and Rio

Oliver Hudson is a doting father to three children, who are growing up before his eyes!

MORE: Oliver Hudson looks unrecognisable in latest selfie - and fans are confused

The Hollywood actor was overcome with emotion after recently watching a home video of his kids when his daughter Rio was just a baby, and shared the sweet footage on Instagram alongside a relatable – and emotional – post.

Goldie Hawn's son wrote: "Watching these old videos make me so happy and so sick all at the same time...

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn tears up wishing Oliver Hudson a happy birthday

"I end up crying for so many reasons and vow never to watch them again only to end up down the rabbit hole of nostalgia where I double up on antidepressants and fall asleep with the nondescript expression of joyful pain…"

Fans were quick to comment on the post relating to Oliver's feelings, with one writing: "Been on that road trip," while another wrote: "Family is everything, embrace. Every step I take has love and pain in it." A third added: "Oh I know what you mean so well."

Oliver Hudson got overcome with emotion watching his children's throwback videos

Oliver shares three children – Bodhi, Wilder and Rio – with wife Erinn Bartlett. The actor and his family live nearby to his famous parents Goldie and Kurt Russell, and sister Kate Hudson, who he works alongside on the popular podcast, Sibling Revelry.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell caught kissing in loved-up backstage photo

MORE: Goldie Hawn reacts in shock to Oliver Hudson's 'crying' video

Goldie is incredibly close to her grandchildren and was present at all of their births. Oliver's only daughter was even named Rio Laura in tribute to the First Wives Club star's mother, Laura.

The actress loves nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

Oliver Hudson and his children on the red carpet

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

What's more, Goldie and Kurt are thought to have welcomed their seventh grandchild as son Wyatt and his wife Meredith Hager were expecting their first child, who was due on Christmas Day, although the baby's arrival hasn't been officially announced.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver's appearance divides fans in latest post

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's unusual punishment for Oliver Hudson revealed

Talking to USA Today last year about the baby's festive due date, Kurt said: "We're looking for a really great Christmas present this year." Goldie added that it was "pretty awesome".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.