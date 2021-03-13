Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson receive most incredible tribute from Oliver Hudson The star wanted them to know how grateful he is

Oliver Hudson is one lucky man, and he knows it! Goldie Hawn’s son and Kate Hudson’s brother paid tribute to the women in his life - and what he said couldn’t have been sweeter.

The Hollywood actor and dad-of-three gave the gift of words to celebrate International Women’s Day recently and he’s won us over.

Oliver took to Instagram to lavish praise on not only his mum and sister, but on his wife, Erinn, and daughter, Rio, too.

WATCH: Oliver Hudson looks very smart as he films hilarious video

He shared photos of the four women and wrote: "Not sure what I’d do or who I’d be without these incredible beings in my life. Like for real, I’m not sure.

"These three women and one little angel have shaped the way I think and continue to push me to be the best version of myself, even when I’m resistant.

"They’re constantly giving me pep talks and supplements, skincare routines and books on the liver, dry brushes and psychics, bone broth and money. I’m so grateful for these 4 HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY!!"

Oliver thanked his mum, sister, wife and daughter

His words didn't go unnoticed and Goldie responded: "I love you so much," and Kate quipped: "Oh my bro I love you so...are you taking your methyl-Guard?"

Oliver - who has two sons in addition to his daughter - has a fabulous relationship with his family and hosts a podcast, Sibling Revelry, with Kate.

He regularly teases both Goldie and his sister on Instagram and recently had his famous mum in hysterics when he congratulated Kate on her Golden Globe nod with a sarcastic post.

Goldie has a close relationship with her children

In the video he shared on social media he appeared to be on the toilet, holding back tears.

Oliver wrote: "Didn't get nominated for a Golden Globe today.. Congrats @katehudson and @merediththeweasel .. I guess... You 'earned it'. You both were so 'deserving'. Thanks for nothing @goldenglobes."

Goldie responded in the best way when she commented: "Oliver. Oliver!!!! I can't stop lol. Omg."

